Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 14th

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $30.02 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

