Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

