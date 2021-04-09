Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 188 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON PMI opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.69 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £253.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.13.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
