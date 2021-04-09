Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 188 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON PMI opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.69 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £253.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.13.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

