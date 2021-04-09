Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 263,788 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 173.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

