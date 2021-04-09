Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $14.03 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 127,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 304,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

