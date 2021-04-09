Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $34.79 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

