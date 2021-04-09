Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $16.68 Million Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,148,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.46% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.