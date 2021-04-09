PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $87.03. PriceSmart shares last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 6,385 shares traded.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,216 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

