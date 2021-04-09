Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,714 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Eventbrite worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

EB opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

