Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

PCTY opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

