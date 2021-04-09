Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

