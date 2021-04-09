Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,911 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

