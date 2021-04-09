Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.61. 4,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average is $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $250.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

