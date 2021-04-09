Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.56. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.79 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.99 and its 200-day moving average is $476.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

