Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PEP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

