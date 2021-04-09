Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider James E. Besser Sells 31,771 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider James E. Besser sold 31,771 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $346,621.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,064,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

