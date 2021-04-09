Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $65.91 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $65.91 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,740,860,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,537,769,992 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

