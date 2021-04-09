Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and $7.88 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $12.51 or 0.00021401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00054530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.67 or 0.00622218 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

