PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). PROS posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $62,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $293,470.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,149. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $35,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $15,926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

