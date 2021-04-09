ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 28,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,370,292. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

