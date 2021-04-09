Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NYSE PBY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

