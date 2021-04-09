Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $111.48 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.