Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. Bank of America cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 8,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 1,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

