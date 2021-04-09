PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PBNNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.