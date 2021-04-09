Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.68.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

