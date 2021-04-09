Pundi X[old] Market Cap Hits $1.38 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Pundi X[old] has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[old] has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $2.18 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,751,963,902 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

