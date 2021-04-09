Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

