Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Reduced by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.
