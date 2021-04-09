Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Reduced by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

