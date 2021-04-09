Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

FCX stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

