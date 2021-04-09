Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$74.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.31. The stock has a market cap of C$62.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$96.45.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.