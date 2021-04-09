Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $683.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $674.62 and a 200-day moving average of $622.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

