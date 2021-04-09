Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.