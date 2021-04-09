Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Decreased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE SON opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

