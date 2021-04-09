Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Lowered by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

