QLC Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00299592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.00775650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,651.56 or 1.00867371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.44 or 0.00740255 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.