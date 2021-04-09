Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

