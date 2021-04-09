Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

QTRX stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,139. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

