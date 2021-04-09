Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $330.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $23,133.78 and approximately $330.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00298464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.00773043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.63 or 1.00521535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.98 or 0.00739656 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

