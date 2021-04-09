QunQun (QUN) Price Up 4.1% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $586,815.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00623146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040283 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.