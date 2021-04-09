Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.89

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 946420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,502 shares of company stock worth $697,435. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

