Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO opened at C$22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.64. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.