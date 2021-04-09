Raymond James Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

