Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of above $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 5,347,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

