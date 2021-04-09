Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of above $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 5,347,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit