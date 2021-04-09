Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

