Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

4/7/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAX opened at €69.95 ($82.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.22.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

