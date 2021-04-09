Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

4/1/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $141.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $141.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $140.00.

3/26/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $158.00.

3/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $137.50 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners.

3/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/18/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

3/15/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $113.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. 30,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

