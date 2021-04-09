Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.99. 7,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

