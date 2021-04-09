Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.99. 7,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit