Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

