Rentberry Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $589,495.47 and $651.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

