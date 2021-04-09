Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,592. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

